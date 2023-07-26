Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,719,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSE stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

