Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 133.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cano Health by 215.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 2,293,310 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CANO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 over the last three months. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cano Health

(Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.