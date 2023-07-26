Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GEO stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $923.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $608.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.60 million. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

