Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Senseonics by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 71,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

