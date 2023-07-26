Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 2,272,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after buying an additional 259,839 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after buying an additional 847,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

