Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mogo worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Mogo by 93.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 623,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Mogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative net margin of 227.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

