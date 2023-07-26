Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.51.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

