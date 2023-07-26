Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $60,000 in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRTX stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

