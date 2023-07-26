Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $74,000 in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 161.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $22.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Insider Activity

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,610 shares of company stock worth $80,604. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.