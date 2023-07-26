Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $74,000 in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Foundation by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 326.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Stock Performance

FFWM stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In related news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

