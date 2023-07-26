Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $98,000 in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,223,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 545,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $950.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.11. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

