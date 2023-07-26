Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 5,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 7,656,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NU by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in shares of NU by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,070,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

