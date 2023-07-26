Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

