Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHC opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

