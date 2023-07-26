Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter worth $19,602,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 4,044,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,028,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions at Geron

Geron Price Performance

In other Geron news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.