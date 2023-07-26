Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Luna Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.