Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in MacroGenics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

MacroGenics Trading Down 3.3 %

MacroGenics stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.65 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

