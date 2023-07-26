Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $148,000 Investment in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth $388,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $7,540,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

