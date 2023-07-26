Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. New Found Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

