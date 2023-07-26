Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Genasys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 41.10%. Analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

