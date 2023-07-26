Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PVL opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.84%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $65,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

