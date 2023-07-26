Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Ampco-Pittsburgh at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

