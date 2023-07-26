Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNSS opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.32. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

