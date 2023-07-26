Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

PFN stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

