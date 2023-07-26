Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,554 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 38.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

