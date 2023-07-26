Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,535 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Altice USA by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altice USA by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,798,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE ATUS opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

