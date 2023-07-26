Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,080 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 over the last three months. 16.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cano Health Trading Down 4.0 %

CANO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CANO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

