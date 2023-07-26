Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 3rd quarter worth $3,161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 828,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tritium DCFC by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 476,543 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCFC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of DCFC opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Tritium DCFC Limited has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $9.23.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

