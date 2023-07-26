Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of NN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NN by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NN Trading Up 4.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 52,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $52,278.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,620,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,402.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 52,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,278.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,620,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,402.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joao V. Faria acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 216,906 shares of company stock valued at $261,013. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

