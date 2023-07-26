Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 701,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 552,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

