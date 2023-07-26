Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,297 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

