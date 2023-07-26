Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,341 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after acquiring an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,241,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 847,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.31.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

