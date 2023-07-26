Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 20.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of WISH stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.91) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.79 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

