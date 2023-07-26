Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,950 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,567.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Announces Dividend

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.0226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

