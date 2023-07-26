Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,020 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGM. Citigroup began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

NGM stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a negative net margin of 485.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

