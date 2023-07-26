Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 19,118 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

(Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.