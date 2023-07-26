Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 19,118 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

