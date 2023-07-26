Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,063 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The GEO Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

