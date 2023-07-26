Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,063 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
