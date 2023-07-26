Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,399 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,907 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $1,846,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUNA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.