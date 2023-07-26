Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,581 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock valued at $60,248,246. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 12.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

AMC stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

