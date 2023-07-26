Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,022 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Performance

bluebird bio stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

About bluebird bio

(Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.