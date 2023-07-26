Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,317 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,724,000 after buying an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

