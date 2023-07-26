Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,453 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.28. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

