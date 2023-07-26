Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 828,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 240,328 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of DCFC stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Tritium DCFC Limited has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $9.23.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

