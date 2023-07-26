Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

