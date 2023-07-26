Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DCF opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

