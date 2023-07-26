Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXLC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 66,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

OXLC stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $841.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

