Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,215,586 shares in the company, valued at $248,209,249.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,391,009 shares of company stock worth $60,248,246 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

