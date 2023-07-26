Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

