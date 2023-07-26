Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPK opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

